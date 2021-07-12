Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) Insider Francois Barbier Sells 10,254 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $173,907.84.

NYSE FLEX traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,284 shares.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

