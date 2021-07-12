Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

FLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Flowserve stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flowserve by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

