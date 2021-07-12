Folder Protocol Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $3.89 million and $655,821.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00045183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00112213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00159733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,978.10 or 1.00092193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00961096 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.