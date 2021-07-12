Franklin Resources Inc. Has $143,000 Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 94.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 46.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,278,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 405,477 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 69.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 559,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 228,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 108.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 200,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 67.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 319,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of ASX opened at $8.17 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

