Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $215,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 90,389 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,406,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 296,670 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after acquiring an additional 118,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.67. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.