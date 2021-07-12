Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $230,000 in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PagerDuty by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In other news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $336,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,057 shares of company stock worth $1,875,241. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $43.84 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

