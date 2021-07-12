Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after buying an additional 137,635 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 141,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.33. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

