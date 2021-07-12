Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 74,177 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,177 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACC opened at $49.26 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,231.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

