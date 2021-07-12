Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,426 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,423,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after buying an additional 67,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 337,160 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of ALTR opened at $69.08 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,381.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,737 shares of company stock valued at $34,062,916 in the last ninety days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

