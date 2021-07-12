Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

NASDAQ APPF opened at $135.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.