Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ APPF opened at $135.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59.
Several analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.
In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
