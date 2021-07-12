Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

FSP opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 783,415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 67,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

