Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.76. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 1,706 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frank’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,566 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Frank’s International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,387,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after buying an additional 212,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Frank’s International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,462,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 229,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

