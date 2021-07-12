Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,706,000 after buying an additional 139,979 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $3,086,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $236.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.