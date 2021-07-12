Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

