Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $820.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $768.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

