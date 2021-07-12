Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

