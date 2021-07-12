Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Trading 1.4% Higher

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) shares traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as €41.18 ($48.45) and last traded at €41.06 ($48.31). 114,441 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €40.50 ($47.65).

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 25.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

