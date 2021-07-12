Fusion (FSN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and $1.16 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,788.96 or 0.98818587 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,091,303 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.