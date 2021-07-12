Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 216,483 Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 55.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 35,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWCC opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.02. Houston Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 4.81%.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company distributes industrial fasteners in the United States. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

