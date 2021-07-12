Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.37. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

