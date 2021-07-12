Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

