Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 108.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,659 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.44 million, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.60. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

