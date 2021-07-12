Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 78,203 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 248.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,203 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Laureate Education worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

