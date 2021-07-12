Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

SASR stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.72.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

