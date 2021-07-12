Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) PT Lowered to C$1.70 at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from C$2.30 to C$1.70 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$303.31 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 25.56, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.48.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$74,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at C$269,196.56.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.