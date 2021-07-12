Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPEY. Barclays cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.26 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is currently -466.67%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

