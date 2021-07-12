Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $784,000 Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,296,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $376,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,729,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $173.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.12 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

