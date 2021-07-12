Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $730,000 in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.