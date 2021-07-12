Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases Shares of 5,000 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $232.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $245.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $1,383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,358,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,675,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $967,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,796.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,008 shares of company stock valued at $73,153,064. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.41.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

