Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 76.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,252 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 327,271 shares in the last quarter. Standard General L.P. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 5,221,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 275,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,235 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 619,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 70,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

LTRPA opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.53. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

