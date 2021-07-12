Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 10,017 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Grifols were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter worth $1,330,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Grifols by 46.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 989,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after buying an additional 314,743 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter worth $24,203,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Grifols by 23.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 18.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.83. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

