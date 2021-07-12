Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 52.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,860 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 49.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 100,638 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

