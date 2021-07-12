Game.com (GTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.10 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $194,596.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

