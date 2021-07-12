Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.77.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.12. 533,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,208. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,366 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

