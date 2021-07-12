Gary E. Dickerson Sells 102,912 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36.

AMAT stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.81. The stock had a trading volume of 289,061 shares.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

