Gary E. Dickerson Sells 102,912 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36.
AMAT stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.81. The stock had a trading volume of 289,061 shares.
About Applied Materials
