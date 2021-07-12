GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €44.00 ($51.76) target price from research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.98 ($41.15).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.74 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €35.07 ($41.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

