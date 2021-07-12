Geeq (GEEQ) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $293,111.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.49 or 0.00887611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00045305 BTC.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

