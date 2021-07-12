Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Gem Diamonds stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.