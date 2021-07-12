Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Reaches Market Cap of $74,553.99

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 79.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $74,553.99 and approximately $15.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 79% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Gene Source Code Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

