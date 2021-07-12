Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of GNFT opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Genfit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genfit by 64.9% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 188,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 74,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genfit during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genfit by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

