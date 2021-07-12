Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GNCA. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of GNCA opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

