Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 84,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 28,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 486,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,467. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $84.08 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.