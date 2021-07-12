Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $21,904,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.54.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,289,621 shares of company stock valued at $413,250,670. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

