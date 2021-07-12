Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 283,415 Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 283,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLAS. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter worth about $3,618,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Class Acceleration Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

