Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.73. 269,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,065,289. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

