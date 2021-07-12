Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6,755.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $58,712,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,908,000 after buying an additional 609,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $89.80. 20,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,052. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

