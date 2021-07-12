Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $251.31. 40,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,523. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $117.42 and a 12-month high of $250.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,131 shares of company stock worth $7,901,571. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.