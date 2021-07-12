Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $351.69. 185,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,864,652. The company has a market cap of $997.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,268,870 shares of company stock valued at $736,642,928. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.