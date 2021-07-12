Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.4% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.50. 649,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,145,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $251.32 and a twelve month high of $362.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.