Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 3,590 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $75.30. 32,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,366. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

